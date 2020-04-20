|
Betsey Abigail Gordon née Auerhaan (78) of Farmington, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of late Barry Gordon and daughter of the late Alfred and Nancy Auerhaan. Betsey graduated from Fort Hamilton High School and went on to the University of Connecticut to study Nursing and where she met her husband. Betsey left school to get married and have two children before finishing her degree in Nursing. Once she earned her degrees, she spent her career in geriatric nursing. She was a woman who loved family deeply, enjoyed a good story and a good laugh, and never met an ice cream she didn't like. As a nurse and as a person, she cared for humanity in a passionate way, and it was always her mission to make people comfortable. She loved spending time with family, friends, and especially sailing. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Hirschberger and her husband, Steven, of Harwich, MA; son, David Gordon and his wife, Ruta, of Iselin, NJ; and her sisters, Janice Rosen and husband Hank of Englewood, CO and Paula Frant and her husband, Roger of Amherst, MA. She enjoyed sharing stories, traditions, and meals with her five grandchildren, Jenna, Anjali, Jacob, Kavita, and Austin. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20th and we will celebrate her life at a later date when we can gather with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsey Gordon's memory to the at act.alz.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020