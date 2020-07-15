Betsey Colgan Pitt, 91, of Glastonbury and Groton Long Point passed away peacefully at the shore surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Betsey was born July 12, 1929 to the late William D.E. and Helen Colgan (Parsons) in Bridgeport. Betsey lived in Glastonbury for 62 years and at Groton Long Point for 75 years. Betsey graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1947 and Connecticut College in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. She completed her master's degree in Education at the University of Hartford in 1958. She began her teaching career at Mulvey Elementary School in Westbrook, but was soon hand-selected by the School Superintendent to transfer to King Philip School in West Hartford. Betsey enjoyed educating children of all ages, but was especially fond of the younger grades. Betsey married Walter Pitt on August 23, 1958 in Durham and moved to Glastonbury. Betsey believed that fostering a strong neighborhood led to a more meaningful life. Littel Acres Road was the perfect place for raising children. Time was spent at Orchard Hill Swim Club, gardening at Taylor's farm, annual multi-family yard sales, and countless other potluck dinners. The family also enjoyed time in Warren, VT in the Alpine Village community where they shared a love of skiing, snowmobiling, frogging, salamandering, and blueberry-picking along the trails. Betsey supported her children in all of their endeavors. You would often find her drenched in pool water after hours of standing at the end of a swimming lane timing races. As the children advanced to the collegiate level, Betsey moved to the spectator section and brought along the loudest of cowbells. She was a lifelong Girl Scout, serving as a troop leader and board member. Betsey was also an avid sports fan. She was a passionate supporter of the Boston Red Sox and even named her dog after Dustin Pedroia. If either of the UConn Basketball Teams was playing a game, everyone knew not to call the house to interrupt. March Madness was her favorite time of year. As the kids grew and became more independent, Betsey decided to return to teaching and was hired as Director of YMCA Stevens Daycare in East Hartford, CT. Betsey achieved NAEYC accreditation for the school several times. Betsey was blessed with 17 grandchildren. Whether attending school functions, supporting their sporting events, or shopping for personal gifts at one of her special shops (thrift stores, white elephant or tag sales), Betsey made each grandchild feel loved. Later in life, Betsey stayed closer to home and cared for her husband, Walter, as he convalesced after a surgery. She had always been a devoted spouse, but in the long term care of her husband she personified empathy, grace, and dedication. Betsey was President of the Friends of East Glastonbury Library and was the head of the pricing team for the annual Book, Bake, and Bric-A-Brac Sale. As a member of the Red Hats Society she often hosted the group at Groton Long Point. For years she traveled by bus to New York City with "Six to the City" to shop for "designer goods" on the streets of Chinatown, lunch in Little Italy, and rush to Broadway shows. More recently, she traveled to Ireland to learn about her family history and even hosted all six of her children for a driving excursion throughout the Irish countryside. She was a lifelong member of South Congregational Church. Betsey was predeceased by her husband, Walter Pitt of Glastonbury, her oldest daughter Deborah Abad of Groton Long Point, and her brother, William P. Colgan of Cincinnati, Ohio. Betsey is survived by five children and her son-in-law George Abad of Groton Long Point and his children Aristotle, Titus, Aurora, and Violet; Sarah Pitt and her husband Carlos DelCristo of Madison and their sons Brandon, Cameron, and Pierson; Jennifer Pitt of Waterford and her daughters Callie and Tessa Clark; William C. Pitt, Esq., of Glastonbury; Cynthia and her husband Philip Black of San Diego and their sons Croix, Colgan, Kiefer, and Dexter; and Betsey Pitt and her partner James Quinlan of Manchester and their children Jameson, Hudson, and Helen, and Parsons. Betsey leaves her adored extended family members, Barbara Kay (Behrens) and her husband Ron and their daughter Maddie. She is also survived by her niece Susan Zimmerman (Colgan) and her husband Justin and their sons Kyle and Logan; and her nephews William M. Colgan and his wife Katie and their sons Will, Finn, and Nate; and Mark Colgan and his son Jasper. Betsey also leaves her beloved dog, Dustin ("Darlin"). Calling hours will be Thursday, July 16th from 5pm-7pm at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, CT, 06033. The funeral service will be held outdoors on Friday, July 17th, 11am at the Killam and Bassett Farmstead at 14 Tryon Street. Private burial to follow at Old Church Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Glastonbury Library at 1389 Neipsic Road Glastonbury, CT, 06033. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.