Bette Mae Pike, 87, of North Windham, CT passed away, unexpectedly, at Hartford Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Northampton, MA, daughter of the late Gerald and Frances (Myrick) Aldrich, she moved to West Hartford, CT in 1960 to raise her family, and was a resident of North Windham for the past 34 years. Bette had a passion for life; she loved working at Walmart and interacting with so many people. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, and helping anyone in need. She made holidays extra special and could even take an ordinary day and make it feel like Christmas! She will be terribly missed by all those who had the privilege to have known her. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Keith Aldrich and Gerald Aldrich, and her sister, June Germain. Bette leaves behind her lifelong companion, John Howells. A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she leaves her four sons, Stephen Pike and his wife Elizabeth of Newington, David Pike and his companion Lois Macdonald of West Willington, Ronald Pike and his wife Donna of West Hartford, Gregory Pike and his wife Kristine of Hebron, and her daughter, Catherine Olson-Garuti and her husband James Garuti of Terryville. She also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren, Christopher Pike, Jeffrey Pike, Amber Hodska, Jordan Pike, Caralee Olson, Jesse Pike, and Alex Pike, and six adored great grandchildren. A memorial, to celebrate her life, will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider being an organ donor, as Mom did, and pass along the "gift of life". To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020