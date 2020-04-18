|
|
Bette (Draghi) McKelvey, 84, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Bette is now reunited with her loving late husband of 60 years, Barry D. McKelvey who just passed away on March 7, 2020. Born in Manchester on March 21, 1936, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Nellie (Koziy) Draghi, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1967. Bette was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1954. She was a former longtime parishioner of St. Christopher Church, East Harford. Bette was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and loved to do various crafts, shop from QVC, and bake for her family and friends. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and mother who took pride in caring for her family and home. Bette is survived by her only child, Lawrence "Larry" R. McKelvey and his wife, Wilma, of East Hartford; a sister, Marianne Cofiell and her husband, Bob, of Glastonbury; her close friends, Diane and Jim Milne of Glastonbury; several nieces, nephews, and other friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Jack Alden of East Hampton. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral service and burial at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford will be held at the convenience of the family. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020