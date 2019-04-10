Home

Betty A. Peak, 57, of Hartford, born September 5, 1961, earned her heavenly wings on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She will always be remembered as a devoted and loving mother. She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Tamika May, Tianna May (Steven Marcano), Marlena Peak, Lesteina Randolph, Leslie Randolph Jr. and Corey Randolph Sr.; eight grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:30 AM at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019
