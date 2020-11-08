Betty Anne (Butler) Ranslow, 90, of Wethersfield, CT, formerly of Oak Bluffs, MA, Rockville, CT and born in Enfield, ME, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, George Wesley Ranslow. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi (Ranslow) Brown of Wethersfield, CT, her son, Peter Ranslow and his wife, Brenda of Wethersfield, CT. She leaves Grandchildren, Mandy Ranslow, Jesse Ranslow and his wife Sonja, and Julie Brown. She also leaves Great Grandchildren, Wesley, Clyde and Gwyneth Ann. Betty Anne is also survived by her sister, Charlene Priest of East Millinocket, Maine. She was also predeceased by her parents Frank and Bertha Butler. There will be no services. Donations may be made to The Rockville Baptist Church, 825 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT 06066 or a charity of your choice
.