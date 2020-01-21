Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fetko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Fetko


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Fetko Obituary
Betty Ann Newbury Fetko passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1934 in Monson, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Fetko. Betty is survived by her 6 daughters, Debbie Winthers,Teri Flood, Cheryl & Michael Konicki, Joann & Billy Alfonso, Marianne & John Grimaldi, and Tracy & Brian Usher. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren Danny, Rachel, Stacy, David, Ashley, Victoria, Melissa, Jessica, Marlena, Marissa, John, Raymond, Danielle, and Nicole as well as 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert Newbury and sister Evelyn Botticello and nieces and nephews. Betty loved her Wednesday night card games with her daughters as well as the Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her greatest treasure. Calling hours will be held January 24, 2020 at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon from 4pm-6pm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now