Betty Ann Watson Kottke, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020 with her loving husband of 67 years faithfully by her side. She was born on November 9th, 1928 to Arthur and Helen (Marr) Watson. She was a graduate of Wethersfield High School Class of 1947. Betty Ann and Al were married at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wethersfield on May 16th, 1953, where they regularly attended when raising their five children. In later years they were faithful members of Church of the Living God in Manchester, where they attended the past 23 years. She was the beloved mother of five children and grandmother of six grandchildren whom she cherished. She is survived by her husband Al Kottke, and her dear children, Donna Kottke of Wethersfield, Susan Harmon of East Hartford, Gary and Melissa Kottke of Franklin, Jeff Kottke and Sherry Rouleau of East Hampton and Nancy and James Francis of Coventry. Her Grandchildren; Cory Harmon, Molly Harmon-Diaz, Jake Kottke, Scott, Samuel, and Julia Francis, also by her siblings, the Reverend Dr. Richard and Susan Watson of Bloomfield, Judith and David Winer of Haddam. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Wendy Watson and Leslie Watson as well as her lifelong friend Jane. She was predeceased by her sisters Joyce & Eunice, and brothers Robert, Gary & Tom. The family wants to thank her caregivers, Rachel Dawkins-Guliano and Carol, Lexi, and Lovelace of Vitas Healthcare for their exceptional and loving care. Betty Ann loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed vacationing annually in Ogunquit, Maine and at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont where she, Al and friends went Christmas tree hunting. She especially enjoyed family vacations at Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme, Connecticut. She will be missed and greatly cherished but we are confident she is at peace in the arms of her loving father because of her strong faith in Christ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Church of the Living God, 199 Deming Street, Manchester, CT 06040. A celebration of life will be held privately by the family. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
