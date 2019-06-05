Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Betty Ann Milbrandt Obituary
Betty Ann (Soucy) Milbrandt, 73, of East Hartford passed away on February 3, 2019 at Riverside Healthcare. Betty Ann was born August 21, 1945 in Hartford, daughter of the late Gilbert and Elizabeth (St. Pierre) Soucy. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Spalding Worldwide. Betty Ann loved playing bingo, Scrabble, trips to the casino, watching old Western movies and especially spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Jean Milbrandt, her daughter and son-in-law Stacy and Will Wetherington; her grandchildren Matthew, Jason and Madison; her brothers Gilbert and his wife Joaneen Soucy and Sandy and his wife Judy Soucy; sister-in-law Kan Nan Soucy; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Soucy. A memorial service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 9:30AM located at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford CT 06108. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Cottage Grove Rd. Bloomfield, CT. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.Newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 5, 2019
