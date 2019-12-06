Home

STRINGER FUNERAL HOME - Claremont
146 BROAD ST
Claremont, NH 03743
(603) 543-3146
Betty Ann Parrotte


1934 - 2019
Betty Ann Parrotte Obituary
Betty Ann Parrotte, 85, of Charlestown, NH passed away on December 4, 2019 at her home. She was born in Bakersfield, VT on July 7, 1934 the daughter of Ralph and Eunice (Mitchell) Pelkey. Betty had lived in Simsbury, CT. While living in CT, she enjoyed making cakes. Wedding cakes were her specialties, and there were many other cakes. She also enjoyed making homemade afghans, and many other things, such as slippers and scarves. Many were given to family and friends, with love in every stitch. She is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Quinlan of Dickinson, TX and Lori Feron of East Granby, CT; five sons, Earnest Parrotte Jr of Simsbury, CT, Landon Parrotte of Charlestown, Brian Parrotte of Charlestown, Stewart Parrotte of Florida and Denis Parrotte of Tariffville, CT; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; two sisters; one brothers and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Earnest Parrotte Sr, whom she married on June 9, 1951 and he passed away on July 10, 2010; three sisters, Eleanor, Laura and Shirley, one brother and her parents. There will be no visiting hours or funeral services.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2019
