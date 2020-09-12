Betty-Ann Perleoni, 90 of East Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Victoria Landing Memory Care Facility in Melbourne, Fl. She was born on November 3,1929 in the Yalesville section of Wallingford CT. She was daughter of the late Ralph and Marguerite (O'Brien) Dunne. She was predeceased by her husband Louis F. Perleoni to whom she was married for 64 years. She was also predeceased by brother William Dunne and her sister Marilyn Limburg. She also leaves behind her five children and ten grandchildren, Kathleen Weissberg and husband Eliot and daughters Ellen and Emily, William Perleoni and wife Debbie and daughters Mary and Melissa, John Perleoni and wife Cyndy and daughter Gina and son Michael, Louis Perleoni Jr. and wife Roberta and daughters Kristina and Gianna, and Michael Perleoni and wife Sherry and daughters Allison and Megan. She graduated from the Mount Saint Joseph Academy West Hartford Ct. and worked for The Hartford National Bank, Sage-Allen Co. and was primarily a homemaker juggling the needs of 5 children while supporting the family business scheduling jobs and maintaining the bookkeeping for the Louis F. Perleoni Plumbing and Heating for over 35 years, until they both retired. Betty-Ann and Louie traveled the world usually with their lifelong friends Terry and Bernie Maffucci including their yearly trips to Old Orchard Beach ME. which has included both families and friends for over 40 years. She was known for her take charge attitude and sharp wit. She was a devout Roman Catholic. She will be missed! Due to Covid 19 and travel restrictions in Connecticut the funeral will be postponed until a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com