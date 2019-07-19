Betty Dolan Johnson, 91, passed away peacefully on July 15 at home and surrounded by love. Betty was born to Edith and Elery Dolan in St. Albans, Vermont where she resided throughout her childhood and youth attending local schools. After graduation, Betty traveled to Hartford where she attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing earning her degree. She met her husband, Ken, married and moved to Windsor Locks, where they established their home and life together raising their family. She enjoyed spending time at Lake George, on Cape Cod, attending local summer parades and watching the NY Yankees. Along with a career in nursing, Betty was an accomplished musician, often providing lessons to neighborhood children. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Betty embraced each relationship with love and devotion. She leaves to mourn their loss, her sons: David Johnson and his wife, Rosalynn Santacroce and Jonathan Johnson and his wife, Rita; three grandchildren: Naomi Stott, Brittany Johnson, Alex Johnson; great-grandsons: Sean and Ian Stott; and a son-in-law: John Beaulieu. Betty was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Jean and her husband, Pearl Marshall; her husband, Kenneth A. Johnson; and a daughter, Suzanne Johnson Beaulieu, who dedicated years of her life to supporting her mother's independence and providing her personal care. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to Amy's Angels, 90 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06089, or Hartford Transplant, 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT 06102. Please visit Betty's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019