Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Betty DiBattista

Betty DiBattista Obituary
Betty (Atkins) DiBattista, 87, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Erminio DiBattista. Born in Eckerty, IN, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Lane) Atkins, she was a longtime Newington resident and a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. Betty loved gardening and was a member of the Newington Garden Club. She also enjoyed collecting dolls. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her son, Steven DiBattista of Newington and her son-in-law, Paul and Natalie Albino of Hebron; her three cherished grandchildren: Christine Cama and her husband Dean, James DiBattista and Nicholas Albino; and her adored great-grandson, Ryder Cama. She also leaves her two sisters, Marjorie Morris of Paoli, IN and Barbara Turner of Osgood, IN, and two close family friends, Wayne and Carole Hatfield of Newington. She was predeceased by her daughter, Robyn Albino. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 10th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
