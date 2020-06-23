Ethelbert "Betty" E. (Arnold) Mientus, 91, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late John J. Mientus, was Called Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Harold and Althea (Selleck) Arnold, she was born in Springfield, MA on February 10, 1929. Betty was a resident of the Hazardville section of Enfield since 1942 and was a faithful member of Hazardville United Methodist Church. Betty was employed at Hallmark Cards for many years. She cherished her home which she adorned with many collectables. Betty is survived by her children, John Mientus of Enfield, Paul Mientus and his wife Debbie of Colchester, and David Mientus of Broadbrook; her grandchildren, Tammy Usher and her husband Steven, Christopher Ballar-Mientus and his husband Neir, Philip Mientus and his wife Tara, and Steven Mientus; her great grandchildren, Emilee Waterhouse, Aubree Usher and Amanda Mientus; her sister, Joan Kay Kendall of Longview, TX, her dear friend Kathi Else, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband John, she was predeceased by her brothers, George, Edgar, Justice, and Ernest Arnold; and her sisters, Marion, Ruth, Dorothy, and Nancy Arnold. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield, CT. A funeral service honoring Betty's life will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St Adalbert's cemetery. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082 , or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.