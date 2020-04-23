|
Betty Eva Wyatt, 82, of Glastonbury, CT, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 from possible Covid-19 after a long illness. She was born on May 29, 1937 in Newark, NJ, to the late Halsey and Eleanor (Karlson) Wyatt. Betty spent her childhood years growing up in Lyndhurst, NJ, moving to Haddam Neck, CT, in her high school years, and graduating from East Hampton High School in 1955. Betty spent many years as a homemaker and took great pride in keeping a beautiful home, working in her yard, sewing, and baking. In her younger years, she won blue ribbons for her pies at the Haddam Neck Fair and enjoyed volunteering at the fair annually. She spent her later years working in real estate and retail, ending her career of twelve years with CVS Pharmacy in Glastonbury in 2014. She had a fondness for animals with a deep love for cats and dogs, especially her beloved cat Sweetie. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Daniel Wyatt. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Noca (Joseph) of Greensburg, PA, son Paul Pessoni of Clinton, CT, granddaughter Sharon Colwell (Ryan) and great granddaughter, Quinn Colwell, of Norfolk, MA, and brother, Halsey Wyatt. The family wishes to thank Laura Sievering, PA-C, and staff at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Glastonbury, the home health aides that supported her at home, the nursing home nurses and aides, and the hospice staff at MasoniCare, who all lovingly cared for Betty. The family prays for their safety as well as the safety of their families while caring for patients during this pandemic. A private service and internment will take place at Old Rock Landing Cemetery, Haddam Neck, CT. Donations may be given in memory to the Humane Society 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020