Betty G. (Bagdigian) Shooshan, 92, of West Hartford, died peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Charles H. Shooshan, Jr. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of Harry and Agavny (Koobatian) Bagdigian. She was a lifetime member of the St. George Armenian Church and its Women's Guild. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Charles Shooshan III and his wife Christine of Newington, and grandchildren Emma and Michael; a daughter and son-in-law Debra and Kenneth Shooshan-Stoller of Avon, and grandchildren Ben and Ian. She also leaves many beloved nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by four siblings, Mary (Bagdigian) Zimmer, Mitchell Bagdigian, Alice (Bagdigian) Yagjian, and Dorothy (Bagdigian) Yagjian. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in The Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA. She will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. George Armenian Church, 22 White Street, Hartford, CT 06114 or Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary