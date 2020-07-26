Betty Finney, a wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away, after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Tacoma, WA on June 21, 1925. She would tell us that she loved having her birthday on the first day of summer. Betty graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma. Shortly after, she moved to Hollywood, CA with her mother Hazel and sister Janis. Betty ended up working as Jack Warner's personal secretary at Warner Brothers Studios. Betty told stories of playing cards with Ronald Reagan who was waiting on Mr. Warner. She volunteered her time at the local Hollywood Canteen welcoming home soldiers returning from World War II. She met Richard (Dick) Finney, her husband to be, at Warner Brothers. They were married in 1947. Four years later, twin daughters, Maureen and Melinda were born. Mom left her job to raise the girls. Shortly afterwards she started the first Hollywood Mothers of Twins Club along with the help of her dear friend Elsa Marin. Betty was a wonderful self-taught seamstress. She was always making matching clothes for the twins, suits for her husband and later her grandchildren. She also made curtains for the many houses they owned over the years. Betty loved to travel. She and Dick traveled around the world and they did most of it on back roads shopping for antiques. They also lived several years in Mexico. But the place that was the most special in their heart was their home camp on Long Pond, in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine. They found this place with the help of Dick's co-worker and good friends Dick and Ellie McManus. They lived directly across the lake and enjoyed many "happy hours" while listening to the "loons call" across the lake. Their son, Steve would sail across daily to go water skiing with the girls. Several years ago, Betty and Dick moved back to Windsor, CT to be closer to their ever-growing family. After Dick passed away, Betty moved to Stonebrook Village, in Windsor Locks, CT where she continued to make new friends. She is survived by daughter Melinda (Mindy) and Rick Fitch and son-in-law Stafford Bergman. She also leaves grandchildren Matthew and Kristin Fitch, Ryan and Kiley Fitch and Summer Davis. Her great grandchildren are Dylan, Emma, Paxton, Phoebe and Amber. Betty is also survived by her sister Janis Paige and wonderful friends Jean Didier, her daughter Brenda and her husband Mike. She is predeceased by her husband Dick and daughter Maureen. A special thank you goes out to her friends and the staff at Stonebrook Village along with the doctors and staff at both the Avon Medical Professionals and the Hartford Hospital floor 10N. In memory of Betty, please consider a donation to Stonebrook Village, Attn. Stacy Crerar, 550 Old County Road, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Arrangements have been made by Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby, CT for burial along with her husband on Mt. Rainier in Washington at a later date.



