Betty J. (Champion) Ray, 93, of Plainfield, widow of Zane W. Ray, died on Sunday (May 3, 2020) of congestive heart failure. Betty was born in Old Saybrook on January 18, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Allen and Virginia (Varney) Champion. She was raised in Old Saybrook and lived in Westbrook for 60 years. Betty was a talented seamstress, avid baker, and made the best lasagna ever. She enjoyed drop in company, watching deer and birds in her yard, and loved to laugh. She was predeceased by her sister May Clark and brother Richard Champion. She is survived by sisters Ann Rand of Old Lyme and Frances Confrey of Deep River, an brother Robert Champion and his wife Eleanor of Essex. She is also survived by sons: Zane and his wife Robin of Unionville, Peter and his wife Nancy of Westbrook, daughters: Nancy Berry of Millbrook, AL and Heidi Ray and her fiance Michael Ilhoff of Plainfield, grandchildren: Pamela Walker and husband Michael of Millbrook, AL, Norman Berry of Millbrook, AL, David Ray of Cambridge, MA, Daniel Ray and wife Jennifer of Tully, NY, and Erin Ray of Middletown, great grandchildren: Cassandra Wise and husband Willie of Millbrook, AL, Hayden Hryniw of Montgomery, AL and his fiance Kahli Clements, Ian Ray and Emily Ray of Tully, NY, great great grandchildren: Cooper, Jaden and Callie Wise of Millbrook, AL. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store