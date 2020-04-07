|
|
Betty Jane (Neiditz) Goldberg, 93, of Haverhill, MA, died after a long illness on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1927, in Hartford, CT. Ms. Goldberg had a thirst for life and hers was long and good. Ms. Goldberg was the daughter of the late Raymond and Dora (Shapiro) Neiditz. She was graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, CT, in 1944 and Beaver College (now known as Arcadia University) in Glenside, PA, in 1948, where she majored in Business. Upon graduation, Ms. Goldberg she entered the management training program at the G. Fox & Co. department store in Hartford, CT. In 1948, Ms. Goldberg was introduced on a blind date to her husband of 56 years, the late Leo Goldberg of Haverhill, MA. When Leo, a WWII Naval aviator and Navy Reservist, brought his date home to meet his family, he took Ms. Goldberg to Dutton's Airport for a ride in an airplane. It was just the beginning of more than half a century of daring adventures together. Ms. Goldberg loved competition and was a consummate athlete. She swam competitively in her teenage years, and she was a champion golfer in her adult life. She and Leo were husband and wife champions in 1981 at the Haverhill Golf and Country Club, and she won several women's championships. Ms. Goldberg was a member of Temple Emanu-El and life member of Hadassah. She was a supporter of, and contributor to, many philanthropic organizations, including the Jimmy Fund, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Massachusetts General Hospital, and various academic institutions. Ms. Goldberg was the beloved wife of the late Leo Goldberg; devoted mother of Charles Goldberg of Mount Vernon, NY, Carol Ann Goldberg-Aydin of New York City, and the late Robert Goldberg; cherished grandmother of Max Goldberg and his fiancé Connie Lorenzo, Hannah Goldberg, and Rebecca Aydin. Arrangements: A private funeral service and internment was held in Children of Israel Cemetery in Haverhill. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. Given life as it is, a memorial period will be observed virtually this week. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty Goldberg's name to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th FL, Brookline, MA 02445-7226, or Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or the Betty and Leo Goldberg Family Fund at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020