Betty Jean Frasier, 72, of Windsor, beloved wife and best friend for 41 years of Willie Frasier, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Betty was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, with a Homegoing Service at 12 Noon, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Due to the current pandemic, attendance is limited and visitation will be on a rotation basis. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.