1/1
Betty Jean Frasier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Frasier, 72, of Windsor, beloved wife and best friend for 41 years of Willie Frasier, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Betty was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, with a Homegoing Service at 12 Noon, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Due to the current pandemic, attendance is limited and visitation will be on a rotation basis. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved