Betty Jean Kennedy
1938 - 2020
Betty Jean Kennedy, 81, born November 16, 1938 in Hartford gained her heavenly wings on October 15, 2020 from The Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was welcomed and greeted into Heaven by our Lord and Savior, along with her mother, Ethel Redding Kennedy Nelson; her father, Moses Rix; brothers, William Rix, and Arthur (Mildred) Kennedy; sister, Bernice (Lester) Hicks. Aunt Betty was a lifelong resident of Harford and was a member of Mt Olive Ministries for many years. She leaves behind to mourn are her nieces, Valerie McShan, Ga; Shelley Johnson, Ga; Lygia Faust, East Hartford; Beryl Hicks, Hartford; Holly Hicks Kendrick, Ga; and Regina (Lonnie) Carr, Ga. Her nephew, Daryl (Obbie) Hicks, Hartford. Cousins, Jean Johnson, Hartford; Georgia Thompson, Hartford; Corene Prince, Hartford; and Patricia Langley, Ga. She also leaves many great nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. Also, welcoming her to heaven are her nephews, Lester "Skip" Hicks and Kelwin Kennedy. Per Aunt Betty's request, there will be no services. To leave a message of comfort for the Kennedy family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
