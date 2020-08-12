Betty Kay (Otto) Domer 76, of Somers, passed away on August 5, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. Born on October 18, 1943, in Indianapolis, IN, Betty was the daughter of Merritt and Leona (Deppert) Otto. She received her Bachelor's degree in Mathematics at St. Louis University and her Master's Degree from UCONN. Betty enjoyed a lengthy and rewarding career at Northeast Utilities/Select Energy. She was a reader at her church for decades and volunteered with many organizations including Leadership Greater Hartford, Foodshare, and the Alzheimer's Association of CT. As an outspoken supporter of women's empowerment and civic engagement, Betty was a leader to countless Girl Scouts and a longtime volunteer with the League of Women Voters. Betty received many awards and honors for her leadership and community service including the Leadership Greater Hartford Polaris Award in 2014. Betty enjoyed and supported the arts of all kinds, and was an active member of the Village Player's in Somers, CT for more than 30 years. In addition to managing the group's box office, she took to the stage from time to time, most recently taking on a challenging lead role in 2019. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, Betty is survived by her children, Jennifer Schuetz and her husband, André of New Jersey, Michael Domer and his wife Tina of Minnesota; her grandchildren, Alexander Schuetz, Jasper Schuetz, Sylvie Schuetz, Thomas Domer, and Jason Domer; her sister Mary Margret Sweeney of Kittery, ME; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick C Domer; her brother, Jerome Otto, and her sister Suzanne Morrison. A memorial service honoring Betty's life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution, may do so to the American Cancer Society
or to any of the many causes Betty championed over the years.