Betty L. Galanis, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18th at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her loving husband Dean L. Galanis and daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Howell. Betty was the foundation of her family and ahead of her times in thinking and education. She was the first of her family to go to college graduating from Penn State in 1955 then forging a career at the Harrisburg State Capital as an accountant. Later, after falling in love with Dean, they moved to CT and she raised and loved her family for which we are forever grateful. She is also survived by two adoring grandchildren, Alexander Morgan Howell and Preston C.J. Howell. A small private memorial service was held at St Mary's Church in Newington on March 22, 2019. The Newington Memorial Funeral Home had care of the arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2019