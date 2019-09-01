Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
For more information about
Betty Armstrong
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lee Armstrong


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lee Armstrong Obituary
Betty Lee Harrington Armstrong, 89, died peacefully at home in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Hartford on March 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Lenita (Smith) Harrington of West Hartford. She was a graduate of the Oxford School in West Hartford and Bennett Junior College in Millbrook, New York. After college she worked for the Life Insurance Agency Management Association (LIAMA) in Hartford prior to her marriage in 1955. After raising her four children, she joined Talbots as a sales associate in 1982 when the company opened its first retail store in Richmond, Virginia until her retirement in July 1998. She was a member of the Junior League of Hartford and Richmond. Betty Lee was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Edward Allingham Armstrong, and her two brothers, William Henry Harrington, Jr. and Peter Benn Harrington. She is survived by her four children, Peter Eaton Armstrong and his dear friend Ella Grey Dillard, Edward Allingham Armstrong, Jr. and his wife Anne, Brandon Elizabeth Armstrong, all of Richmond, Virginia; Sarah Huntington Armstrong Scheide and her husband Robert of Wilmington, North Carolina; and her grandson Edward Allingham Armstrong, III of Richmond, Virginia. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford at a later date
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now