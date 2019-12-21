Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty-Lee Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty-Lee Degaraphe Egan


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty-Lee Degaraphe Egan Obituary
Betty-Lee Degaraphe Egan, 81 of Dunwoody, Georgia died on Monday, December 16, 2019. A native of Hartford, CT she has lived in Dunwoody for the past 44 years. She was a founding active member and communicant at All Saints Catholic Church. Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Rev. Mr. Ray Egan; children and their spouses, Debra-Jean Chesneau (Howard), Kathleen Schwarzer (Tom C.), Maureen Cooper (Jim), Raymond Egan, Jr. (Katrin); 10 grandchildren, Cody, Casandra, Tommy, Julia, Nicholas, Lennox, Amy, Katherine, James, Lauren; 5 great-grandchildren; and aunt, Lucille Degaraphe. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21st at 1PM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. A reception will follow. Interment Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite in Betty-Lee's memory.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty-Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -