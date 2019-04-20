Betty Lou DePasquale (Loveland) passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Farmington with her daughter Amy Palumbo's family. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony (Tony). She was a longtime resident of Wethersfield and East Haddam, CT. She was born in Hartford on May 31, 1932, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Loveland (Kelley). She was employed as a records clerk at the Rocky Hill Police Department. She leaves behind her daughter Amy Palumbo and her husband Gary of Farmington. Grandchildren Anthony Palumbo of Burlington and Deanna Palumbo of Farmington, her daughter Carrie and husband Alfred Crescentini of FL and her sister Carol Hayes of Rocky Hill. She is predeceased by her sister Evelyn Smith of Wethersfield. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends from Florida where she and Tony lived for 26 years during their retirement. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary