Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DePasquale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou DePasquale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lou DePasquale Obituary
Betty Lou DePasquale (Loveland) passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Farmington with her daughter Amy Palumbo's family. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony (Tony). She was a longtime resident of Wethersfield and East Haddam, CT. She was born in Hartford on May 31, 1932, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Loveland (Kelley). She was employed as a records clerk at the Rocky Hill Police Department. She leaves behind her daughter Amy Palumbo and her husband Gary of Farmington. Grandchildren Anthony Palumbo of Burlington and Deanna Palumbo of Farmington, her daughter Carrie and husband Alfred Crescentini of FL and her sister Carol Hayes of Rocky Hill. She is predeceased by her sister Evelyn Smith of Wethersfield. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends from Florida where she and Tony lived for 26 years during their retirement. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.