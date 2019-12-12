Home

R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Betty Lou Mastandrea


1932 - 2019
Betty Lou Mastandrea Obituary
Betty Lou Mastandrea (Drake), 87, formerly of Hebron, Connecticut, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on December 5, 2019 in Wrentham, Massachusetts. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on October 14, 1932, Betty was the daughter of the late Azil and Sarah Mabel (Goad) Drake. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, Ohio. Known as a tough and sassy lady, Betty defied her parents and left Portsmouth after graduation for Washington DC where she worked as a switchboard operator at the FBI. One of her favorite memories from working at the FBI was meeting J. Edgar Hoover. In 1960 Betty met Salvatore Mastandrea, who became her husband in 1960 and to whom she was married for 55 years. Together they moved to Lincoln, NE, Silver Spring, MD, Mystic, CT, and Waterbury, CT, ultimately settling in Hebron, CT, where they raised their two children. A loving mother and doting grandmother, Betty was one of the original "soccer moms," but instead of soccer it was figure skating, gymnastics, baseball, and basketball practices that she was constantly carting her kids and their friends to. Betty especially loved Christmas, making the decorating of the house a major event, and punctuated by the conscription of various family members in the Christmas Eve ritual of wrapping each other's presents. At various times she worked at the Gilead Hill Elementary School library in Hebron, CT and Bolton Public library, in Bolton, CT. Betty enjoyed reading, playing dominos, tennis, bowling, watching UConn Women's basketball, baseball, football, and debating her son-in-law on any and all subjects, and relating family stories. Betty is survived by a daughter, Christina Crowther, and her husband John, of Wrentham; a son, Mark Mastandrea, and his wife Janea, of Santa Cruz, CA; and six grandchildren: Kathleen, Colleen, and Sean Crowther; and Viveka, Radha, and Tara Mastandrea. She is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore, sisters Virginia and Joyce, and brothers Bob, Donny, Dick, and Jim. The family would like to thank the exceptional nurses and staff at the Maples Rehabilitation center and Beacon Hospice who comforted and cared for Betty. There will be a memorial reception for Betty in the springtime, followed by a burial next to her husband Salvatore at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to at . Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
