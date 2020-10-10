Betty Lou (Gilbert) McIlwain, 96, of Plainville, Connecticut passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2020. She was predeceased by Roderick E. McIlwain, her beloved husband for 67 years. She was born in Jersey Shore, PA on February 13, 1924. Betty was daughter to the late Annabelle (Bastian) and Robert Dale Gilbert. She was predeceased by her sisters Pat Nielsen, Nancy Smith, Joan Hale, and Sharon Walton, her brother Rob Gilbert and her son-in-law Bill Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Wilson of New Castle, Delaware and her son Gary McIlwain and his wife Carol of Roseville, CA. She also leaves two grandchildren, Joanna Brabec and her husband Brian and their children Rachel and Tim, and Steven McIlwain and his wife Ashley and their son Grayson, as well as many nieces and nephews too numerous to name but never forgotten. Betty had a remarkable number of dear and caring friends who along with her family brought her much joy during her life and for whom she was very grateful. She was a loving person always interested in and caring about other people. She bore her own difficulties with exceptional grace. Betty gave of her time and talents in many areas over the years including the Red Cross, Friends of the Plainville Library, Plainville High School Band Mothers and churches, most recently Plainville United Methodist Church. She sang in choirs and smaller groups. She was a lover of music, poetry and good books. She was an avid fan of UCONN Women's basketball and of Charles Schultz's Snoopy. Betty and her husband, Rod, enjoyed some wonderful cross-country trips together during his retirement. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a charity of your choice
. Family friends may gather for a graveside service in celebration of Betty's life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at West Cemetery, 180 North Washington St, Plainville.