Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary Cemetery
Dell Rapids, SD
Betty M. Nemmers


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty M. Nemmers Obituary
Betty M. Nemmers, 79, of Vernon, died peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1939 in Hinsdale, Illinois one of three children of the late Roman and Veronica (Rogers) Nemmers. Prior to her retirement Betty was a school teacher for the Vernon Board of Education. She taught Special Ed. & Social Studies at Vernon Center Middle School for over twenty years.. Betty enjoyed gardening and she was an avid and gifted artist. Betty is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Lavonne Nemmers and Stephen Pivacek of Ft. Myers, FL two nieces; Krista Sabbatis and Beth McDonald, three nephews; Robert Pivacek, Roman Pivacek and John Nemmers and all of their families. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother John E. Nemmers. A graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Dell Rapids, South Dakota at a date and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019
