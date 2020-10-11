Betty M. Pickell (Cowell) passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 25th, 2020, just a few hours shy of her 96th birthday. Daughter of the late Jesse and Beatrice Cowell (Richards), Betty was born on September 26, 1924, in Norristown, PA. After graduating from Norristown HS in 1942, Betty attended Ursinus College in Collegeville, PA. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Ursinus in 1946. Having been raised in her family's suburban Philadelphia row home afforded Betty the opportunity to fall in love with and marry "the boy next door." She married Raymond A. Pickell, Jr, on August 21, 1948. In 1949, Betty and Ray welcomed their first child, daughter Carol, followed in 1951 by their son Raymond A. Pickell III ("Rip"). Betty and Ray remained in love and happily married for nearly 53 years until Ray's passing in April of 2001. Betty's first five years of teaching physical education were from 1955-1960 at Bridgeport HS in Bridgeport, PA, where she coached both girl's field hockey and the cheerleading squad. In 1960, a transfer of Ray's employment meant leaving the Pickell's beloved family in Norristown with a move to Fanwood, NJ. Betty was eagerly hired as a PE teacher at Hillside HS in Hillside, NJ. She loved her 29 year tenure at Hillside and always stressed the importance of loving one's job and how fortunate she was to be so happy while going to work. Betty was beloved by students and faculty alike. Her impact reached beyond the classroom as one student returned to Hillside to teach PE alongside her former teacher. Among Betty's teaching responsibilities, she also taught health, drug education and driver's education. Perhaps her favorite role within the high school setting was that of "matchmaker". She loved her students and never wanted anyone to feel left out of special events such as prom and other social activities. One of Betty's student "fix-ups" led to a beautiful marriage producing two wonderful offsprings! It was not unusual for Betty's former students to visit her long after her retirement in 1989. Betty spent her golden years by the sea in a small coastal town on Long Beach Island, NJ, where she was the beneficiary of neighbors who became like family. A diagnosis of Alzheimer's made it necessary for Betty to move near family in CT in 2015. She was warmly welcomed by the loving staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in South Windsor and lived her last two years in the compassionate and skilled care of Woodlake at Tolland. The staff at both residences were attentive and kind listeners as Betty recalled several stories reminiscing her childhood years spent at her grandparent's farm in Valley Forge, PA. Betty was a woman of faith. She was a student of God's Word and modeled that faithfulness by bringing her children along with her every week for Sunday school and worship. Betty's years of parenting with Ray included family summers spent at Lake Wallenpaupack in the Pocono Mountains and trips to Atlantic City. Betty was a generous parent; that generosity extended to her children's friends in their formative years. Whether she was renting ponies for a birthday party or entertaining poolside in the backyard, Betty showed she cared by making everyone feel included. Her boundless energy and generosity continued to grow with the birth of her granddaughters. Betty is survived by her adoring and devoted daughter Carol Longo and husband Michael of Manchester, CT. She is also survived by three grateful loving granddaughters: Sasha Murray, Sarah Wells and her husband Frank, and Meredith Longo. Betty is predeceased by her husband Raymond and her son Rip. She leaves three first cousins who were dear to her. Betty cherished her six nephews, two nieces and their families, and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom remained faithful to "Aunt Betty" with visits and correspondence. The family expresses gratitude for the wonderful care and support of the Visiting Nurses of CT Hospice Team during Betty's last six months. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, So. Windsor, CT 06074, with visiting hours beginning at 10am, followed by a service at 11am. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Norristown, PA, at a date and time to be announced. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, ASPCA, or the Alzheimer's Association
