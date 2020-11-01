Betty (Wadsworth) Mazzone, 88, of Beach St. Westerly, RI and formerly of Bristol, CT, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday October 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Mazzone. Born in Warehouse Point, CT. on October 27, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marion (Morse) Wadsworth. Betty and her husband Mike were prolific life-long artists and owned and operated a gallery at The Fantastic Umbrella Factory in Charlestown, RI for many years and were active members of the Mystic Art Center. Besides her loving and devoted husband, she will be sadly missed by her two sons; David Mazzone and his wife Maryann of Bristol, CT and Westbrook, CT and Burton Mazzone and his partner Georges Boivin of Manhattan, NY. She also leaves two grandchildren, Benjamin and Emma Mazzone. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com