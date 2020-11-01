1/1
Betty Mazzone
1932 - 2020
Betty (Wadsworth) Mazzone, 88, of Beach St. Westerly, RI and formerly of Bristol, CT, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday October 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Mazzone. Born in Warehouse Point, CT. on October 27, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marion (Morse) Wadsworth. Betty and her husband Mike were prolific life-long artists and owned and operated a gallery at The Fantastic Umbrella Factory in Charlestown, RI for many years and were active members of the Mystic Art Center. Besides her loving and devoted husband, she will be sadly missed by her two sons; David Mazzone and his wife Maryann of Bristol, CT and Westbrook, CT and Burton Mazzone and his partner Georges Boivin of Manhattan, NY. She also leaves two grandchildren, Benjamin and Emma Mazzone. Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 30, 2020
Dear David, Maryann and family,

My heartfelt condolences to you on the loss of your beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. I didn't know her but I do know (to paraphrase Matthew 7: 17-18) the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time.

Wishing you peace, strength and all things good.

Daniel Osborne
Daniel Osborne
Friend
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
