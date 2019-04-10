Betty Rae "Boopsie" (Woodford) Richardson, 77, a 50 plus year resident of Canton, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home in Canton. Betty was born on June 10, 1941, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Raymond and Rosina (Zundel) Woodford. She was raised in Avon and was a 1959 graduate of Canton High School. Betty Rae worked in the Canton Public School system and retired in 2018 with 38 years of service. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and loved spending time with Canton students and their families. She had a wonderful sense of humor and appreciated a good laugh. She was a feisty lady with a real zest for life. She was a courageous fighter who overcame many medical obstacles throughout her life through determination, a positive attitude and humor. She was truly an inspiration. She was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball team, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Giants and watching golf. She loved her property on Barbourtown Road. She enjoyed tending to her gardens or just sitting on her deck bird watching and listening to the brook in the backyard. However, her greatest joy, was her family. "Grammy" loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She is survived by her four children, her son; Charles Richardson Jr. of Canton, her twin daughters; Karen Byrnes and her husband John of Wolcott, their children; Kristen, Katelyn and Jack, and Sharon Mutch and her husband Jim of Canton, their children; Elizabeth and Matthew, her son; Thomas Richardson and his wife Krista of Canton, their children; Olivia, Taylor and Connor, her nieces; Dr. Amy Woodford of Pennsylvania, Robin Rubenstahl of Avon and Debra Doyle of Avon, her nephews; Michael Rubenstahl and Seth Woodford of West Hartford and her sister-in-law Penny Woodford of Avon, and her ex-husband and devoted friend Charles Richardson Sr. of Canton. She was predeceased by her brothers; Robert Rubenstahl, Albert Rubenstahl and Joseph Woodford. Betty Rae's family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Farmington Valley VNA in Simsbury, Dr. Nartey & the staff at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, Dr. Rodgers and Dr. Banerjee of Primer Health Care and the staff at Touchpoints of Farmington for their compassionate care of Betty Rae during her illness. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 4PM-7PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. A memorial service will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 11AM at Avon Congregational Church, 6 West Main Street, Avon, CT 06001. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty Rae's memory may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc., 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106 or FAVARH 225 Commerce Drive, PO Box 1099 Canton, CT USA 06019. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary