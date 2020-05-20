Betty White Seidman, 94 passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born in Hartford to Mary Mintz White and Rudolph White. Betty graduated from Weaver High School. She married her husband Irving and they lived in Newington for many years. Betty succeeded in banking, working at Hartford Federal Savings Bank before retiring. Her companionship with Irv and love of her family was inspiring. She enjoyed cooking, reading books, doing crossword puzzles, and playing games. Betty was a long time Cancer Society volunteer and blood donor, and was active in her synagogue. Betty is predeceased by her daughter Janet. She will be greatly missed. Thanks to all the family and friends for their love and support. Special thanks to the staff of Jefferson House and Hartford Health Care for their amazing kindness, compassion, and exceptional care. Please make donations to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.