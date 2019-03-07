Services Belmont Funeral Home 144 South Main Street Colchester , CT 06415-1464 (860) 537-2900 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Belmont Funeral Home 144 South Main Street Colchester , CT 06415-1464 Funeral service 2:00 PM Belmont Funeral Home 144 South Main Street Colchester , CT 06415-1464 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Goodwin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty W. Goodwin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Weiner Hankin Goodwin passed away peacefully at the age of 87, on March 4th,2019 at Chestelm Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Haddam, CT. She was born April 15, 1931 in Brooklyn New York, daughter of the late William Weiner and Gertrude Glass Weiner. The family moved to South Main Street in Colchester and started William Weiner Hatchery . Betty attended school in Colchester and graduated from Bacon Academy in 1949 as Valedictorian of her class. A year later, Betty married Larry Hankin (1950). She went on to college and graduated from the Eastern Connecticut State University with a B.A. in Business, as Valedictorian once again. After her daughter Joanne was born, she started the first nursery school in Colchester. She was secretary to Colchester's First-Selectman, Loren Marvin. She also opened a ceramic studio and worked in the hatchery office. Then with three small children at home, Betty went back to school and received her master's degree in education. She taught first grade for many years which she really loved. Betty and her second husband Jack Goodwin, moved to Stuart, Florida with her youngest child, Michelle. Her entrepreneurial spirit continued and Betty and Jack opened Mrs.Murphy's Donuts. She also sold real estate and investment products. The family then moved to the mountains of Linville, North Carolina.They built a beautiful home and made many friends.Betty was a substitue teacher and they grew christmas trees to sell.When the winters got too long and cold they moved back to Florida this time settling in Melbourne.Betty joined the Red Hats Society and had a Wonderful time dressing up and socializing with them.Betty and Jack bought a camper and spent many happy months camping near the water in Key West, Florida. Betty loved to travel and made friends where ever she went. Her home was the place that her children's friends gathered. She loved to sing and was always bursting into song.She would race around Chestelm with her walker spreading smiles and love everywhere she went. Betty was predeceased by the father of her children, Larry Hankin, her husband Jack C. Goodwin, and her sister, Renee Kupper. She will be missed by her daughters Joanne and her husband Barry Bernard (East Haddam), Robin and her husband Joe Rose ( Beacon Falls), Michelle and her partner Travis Judkins (Melbourne, Florida) and grandchildren Kevin, Rebecca, Joshua, Corey and Spenser. Calling hours will be on Saturday March 9,2019 from 1-2:00 PM with a funeral service to immediately follow at Belmont Funeral Home, 144 South Main Street, Colchester. A celebration of Betty's life will follow at the Town Tavern, 381 Town Street, East Haddam. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the name of Betty Goodwin may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or the . The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Chestelm for their love and support. Also to Middlesex Hospital Hospice for making our mother comfortable in her last days. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019