Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
Beverley Edwards Obituary
Beverley Edwards, 70, of Hartford, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on Monday, September 9, 2019, with her family by her side. Beverly was born in Jamaica and immigrated to Hartford in 1994. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 8-10 a.m, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To see the full obituary, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
