Beverley Jean Cartwright, 64, of West Hartford, CT. passed away on October 11, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Beverley was born on August 2, 1956, in Trenton, NJ, a daughter of the late William and Catherine (Pinto) Cartwright. Beverley will be dearly missed by her daughters Samantha Thompson of Catawissa, MO, Jessica Liddy of West Hartford with whom she lived, brothers Perry Cartwright and his wife Judith of Trenton, NJ and Christopher Cartwright of Middletown. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home – Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com