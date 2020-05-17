Beverley Mae Elliston, 67, of Hartford, CT departed this life on April 28, 2020. Born on May 12, 1952, to David and Agatha Johnson, in St. Ann's parish (Drumilly), Jamaica West Indies. Beverley migrated to the United States by way of Canada in the early 1970s. She made Hartford her permanent home since 1973, where she met and married Everton Elliston, Sr. They share two children, Everton Elliston, Jr. (deceased) and Nicole Elliston (children Talaisa Gordon and Kyron Woodson). Later in life, Beverly had a second chance at love and married Ewart Davey. They are parents to Simone Davey. With Beverley's sudden passing, she leaves behind her four siblings; four stepchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and admirers here and abroad. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1:30-2:30PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002, followed by a Private Interment. To leave a message of comfort for the Elliston family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.