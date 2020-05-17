Beverley Mae Elliston
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverley Mae Elliston, 67, of Hartford, CT departed this life on April 28, 2020. Born on May 12, 1952, to David and Agatha Johnson, in St. Ann's parish (Drumilly), Jamaica West Indies. Beverley migrated to the United States by way of Canada in the early 1970s. She made Hartford her permanent home since 1973, where she met and married Everton Elliston, Sr. They share two children, Everton Elliston, Jr. (deceased) and Nicole Elliston (children Talaisa Gordon and Kyron Woodson). Later in life, Beverly had a second chance at love and married Ewart Davey. They are parents to Simone Davey. With Beverley's sudden passing, she leaves behind her four siblings; four stepchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and admirers here and abroad. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1:30-2:30PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002, followed by a Private Interment. To leave a message of comfort for the Elliston family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved