Beverly A. (Moore) Castro, 87, of Stoneham, MA, formally of Wethersfield CT, widow of Salvatore V. Castro passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at Lahey Clinic and Hospital. Born in Manchester CT, the daughter of the late Everett and Harriet (O'Conner) Moore on June 28, 1932. She worked until 70 for the Hartford Insurance Company. Beverly is survived by her son John Lawrence III and daughter-in-law Janice, her son Daniel and daughter-in-law Beverly. Beverly also leaves her three beloved granddaughters Meredith and Marissa (whom she fondly called her M&M's) and her youngest granddaughter Hunter. She was predeceased by her three sisters Barbara Jennings, Rita Repoli and Arlene Strattman. She was also predeceased by John J. Lawrence. She loved the Christmas season and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid purveyor of collectables. She will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Services will be private for the family due to the Coronavirus. For on line condolences visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020