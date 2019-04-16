Beverly Anne Croteau, 70, of Universal City, TX and formerly of Windsor, Farmington, and Bloomfield, beloved wife for 33 years of the late Paul King Croteau, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Born in Hartford on January 9, 1949, daughter of Muriel (Emrick) Deming of Windsor and the late Elam Deming, she was raised in Windsor and had lived in Bloomfield and Farmington for many years before moving to Texas in 1996. Beverly lived in Lewisville and Tomball, TX for several years before relocating to Marco Island, FL. She returned to Texas 10 years ago and settled in Universal City, TX so that she could be close to her son Paul and his family. Beverly worked in the telecommunications industry for the past several years. Beverly was a proud and protective mother and grandmother; "Grammy" never missed a dance recital, soccer or baseball game, or band concert. She loved to dance, shop, bake and cook, and she was a die hard Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was selfless and dependable through thick and thin. Beverly truly cared about others and was known affectionately at work as "Mama Bev" where she was a mentor and friend to so many. Her laugh was loud and her will was strong. She would tell others when times were tough, "no matter what happens, just keep going." Beverly lived by that mantra for her entire life. She leaves a son, Paul Henry Croteau and his wife Sue Lynne Croteau of Universal City, TX; two grandchildren, Madelynne Sue and Brenndan Paul both of Universal City, TX; three brothers, Raymond Deming and his wife Nancy of South Windsor, Donald Deming and his wife Gale of Windsor, and Gary Deming and his wife Darlene of South Windsor and Florida. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Deming. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill where she will be buried next to her husband. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary