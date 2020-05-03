Sincere, Beverly 74, of Wethersfield passed away 04/20/2020 related to the Corvid-19. She was the daughter of Matthew and Helen Sincere. She was a hairdresser until 1980 when she started with the City of Hartford becoming the first woman head custodian. She leaves to mourn her daughter Michelle Piscottano, grandchildren David and Nicolle, sisters Martha Hebert and Carol Sincere, brother Matthew Sincere, several nieces and nephews and a son she recently reconnected with Richard Belliveau. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother James Sincere and the love of her life Richard Piscottano. Due to the Pandemic, funeral is private.



