Beverly Agatha Lewis, 71 of Hartford affectionately called 'Baby Lou' and 'Sister Bev' passed away peacefully on Monday July 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 22, 1949 in St. Mary, Jamaica, daughter of the late Arthur Lewis and Pearlita Rose-Tingle. Beverly migrated to Hartford, Connecticut from Jamaica on July 18, 1992. She was employed for 18 years by Genesis Healthcare – Kimberly Hall North, Windsor, CT before retiring in May 2018. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Vernon Rockville, CT. Beverly enjoyed cooking, reading, singing and was devoted to her family. She is survived by her three children Raymond E. Baker of New Jersey, Ingrid A. Baker of West Hartford and Dirgni A. Baker of Hartford; seven siblings Lorenzo Lewis of Hartford, Philip Lewis of Hartford, Winston Lewis (Renae) of Queens, NY, Sonia Martin of Canada, Judith Lewis of Hartford, Joy Lewis of Hartford, and Jean Headley (Philip Thomas) of Kingston, JA; 10 grandchildren, Ana-Alicia, Richard, Prittania, Brittania, Amari (Jamacia), Rakeem, Khalid, Khalihah, Akeelah and Rashjid; one great granddaughter, Brae'lyn and a host of other relatives in Jamaica, USA, Canada and England. She was predeceased by a brother (Garfield) and a sister (Joan). Her family will receive friends on Friday July 17, 2020 from 5-8 pm at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor. Again on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 8-9 am, funeral services will commence immediately afterwards. Burial will follow in the Mount St Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Her family asks that you wear cheerful colored clothing to the service. If you are not able to attend the family encourages you to watch the service of celebration by following the link https;//client.tribucast.com/tcid/651443. To leave online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com