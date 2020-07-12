1/1
Beverly Agatha Lewis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Agatha Lewis, 71 of Hartford affectionately called 'Baby Lou' and 'Sister Bev' passed away peacefully on Monday July 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 22, 1949 in St. Mary, Jamaica, daughter of the late Arthur Lewis and Pearlita Rose-Tingle. Beverly migrated to Hartford, Connecticut from Jamaica on July 18, 1992. She was employed for 18 years by Genesis Healthcare – Kimberly Hall North, Windsor, CT before retiring in May 2018. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Vernon Rockville, CT. Beverly enjoyed cooking, reading, singing and was devoted to her family. She is survived by her three children Raymond E. Baker of New Jersey, Ingrid A. Baker of West Hartford and Dirgni A. Baker of Hartford; seven siblings Lorenzo Lewis of Hartford, Philip Lewis of Hartford, Winston Lewis (Renae) of Queens, NY, Sonia Martin of Canada, Judith Lewis of Hartford, Joy Lewis of Hartford, and Jean Headley (Philip Thomas) of Kingston, JA; 10 grandchildren, Ana-Alicia, Richard, Prittania, Brittania, Amari (Jamacia), Rakeem, Khalid, Khalihah, Akeelah and Rashjid; one great granddaughter, Brae'lyn and a host of other relatives in Jamaica, USA, Canada and England. She was predeceased by a brother (Garfield) and a sister (Joan). Her family will receive friends on Friday July 17, 2020 from 5-8 pm at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor. Again on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 8-9 am, funeral services will commence immediately afterwards. Burial will follow in the Mount St Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Her family asks that you wear cheerful colored clothing to the service. If you are not able to attend the family encourages you to watch the service of celebration by following the link https;//client.tribucast.com/tcid/651443. To leave online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
The Lodge Community Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved