Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
43 Chestnut Ln
Agawam, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Fritz


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Fritz Obituary
Beverly Ann (Dunn) Fritz, 67, of Glastonbury, Ct, passed away on December 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beverly was selfless, kind, caring and loved spending time with her family and friends whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind her loving companion, Steve Liniak, of Vernon, CT. She is survived by her children and lights of her life; her son, Eric Fritz and her daughter, Sarah (Fritz) DeFeudis along with Sarah's husband Julio. Beverly now joins her parents, Barbara and Sherman Cohen and sister Pamela (Cohen) Wilcox. Beverly is survived by her vast and loving family; Her sisters, Amy Dunn Mesite, Robin Dunn McDonagh, Phyllis Evans and her brother, Michael Cohen. She also leaves many caring nieces and nephews. Beverly enriched the lives of everyone she met and she will be missed greatly. A celebration of her life will be on Saturday 12/7 at 5pm located at 43 Chestnut Ln Agawam, Ma 01001
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -