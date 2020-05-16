Beverly Ann Walton, 82, of East Hampton, beloved wife of Charles I Walton, passed away on Monday May 11th at her home unexpectedly. Born February 25, 1938 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ida Spring. Beverly started her career with the state of Connecticut on the campus of CCSU and then advanced to purchasing officer in Middletown. Beverly was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church in East Hampton. She had worked and volunteered at the East Hampton Library in the children's department. She volunteered for the literacy program English As A Second Language, where she enjoyed helping people learn. Beverly valued her friends and she maintained long and meaningful friendships throughout her life. Her friends meant the world to her. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Murray, of Naugatuck and brother, Albert Spring, of Southington. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Spring. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed getting together with fellow members. Beverly was committed to helping others through the various charitable donations she made every year. Beverly enjoyed traveling with her family each year to different destinations. She especially loved traveling to Las Vegas with her husband, where they went countless times. Beverly was active in exercise classes and yoga classes and was always up for an adventure. Because of the COVID pandemic, services will be private with burial in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Hampton public library at 105 Main Street, East Hampton, Connecticut 06424. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.