Beverly Anna (Ravosa) Michaud, 70, of Wethersfield, loving wife of 15 years to Dennis M. Michaud, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Bev was born on December 26, 1949 in Springfield, MA to the late John and Esther (Kosinski) Ravosa. Bev was raised in Enfield and was a graduate of Enfield High School, Class of 1968. She was employed with Eurest Dining as a cafeteria worker for Northeast Utilities (Eversource) and later Lego in Enfield, CT. Bev was a member of the Ladies Guild of St. Bernard Church in Tariffville and a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry for both St. Bernard Church, Tariffville, and Sacred Heart Church in Wethersfield. She often volunteered her time and most enjoyed helping the Winter Special Olympics and assisting with various other projects but specifically their Olympic Village. Bev always looked forward to her vacations to Marco Island, Florida, to spend time with her family and friends. Both Beverly and her husband were avid bowlers and softball players and were involved in numerous leagues over the years. She was also quite the fisherman, often competing with her brothers to see who could reel in the biggest fish and of course, she always won. Her infectious smile and caring personality will be missed by all. In addition to her husband, Bev is survived by her step-daughter, Rebecca Michaud and her son, Alexander of Enfield, CT, seven siblings; John Ravosa and his wife Tove of Naples, FL, Patricia Blanchard of Russell, MA, Joseph "Chuckie" Ravosa and his wife Sandy of Naples, FL, Helen Wheeler of Marco Island, FL, Anna Perkins and her husband Larry of West Springfield, MA, Frank Ravosa and his wife Kathy of Enfield, CT and Anthony "Tony" Ravosa and his wife Louise of Chappells, SC, a sister-in-law Donna Ganley of East Granby, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Bev's neighbor and dear friend, Anita Jones, for her care and compassion over the last difficult years. Funeral services and burial in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Enfield, will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06067. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, or to view a live stream of the service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4 p.m., please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.