Beverly Anne Cole–King was born on December 24, 1936 in Hartford, Connecticut and passed away in Palmdale, CA on July 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother Esther Lightfoot Cole–Turner and her father Wilbur Cole, Sr. She also leaves behind five daughters; Glenda King, Rhoda Byrd-Henry (Porter), Stacey White (Lanford), Kimberly Collins (Stanley) and Tanya Moses (Sebastian); and her one and only son Darryn King (Deb). A celebration of life will take place at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00AM with the visitation from 9:00AM–10:00AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Beverly Anne Cole–King, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019