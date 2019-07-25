Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1921 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1921 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Cole–King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Anne Cole–King


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Anne Cole–King Obituary
Beverly Anne Cole–King was born on December 24, 1936 in Hartford, Connecticut and passed away in Palmdale, CA on July 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother Esther Lightfoot Cole–Turner and her father Wilbur Cole, Sr. She also leaves behind five daughters; Glenda King, Rhoda Byrd-Henry (Porter), Stacey White (Lanford), Kimberly Collins (Stanley) and Tanya Moses (Sebastian); and her one and only son Darryn King (Deb). A celebration of life will take place at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00AM with the visitation from 9:00AM–10:00AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Beverly Anne Cole–King, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now