Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
24 Lincoln Ave
Forestville, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
355 Camp St
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Benson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Benson Obituary
Beverly Sellberg Benson, 87, of Burlington, CT passed away on Thursday, January 09, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1932 in Manchester, CT, daughter of the late Frederick and Beatrice Hoskins Sellberg. Beverly graduated from Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, MN with a bachelor's degree in biology. She then trained at the Mayo Clinic and earned her degree in physical therapy. She returned to CT and worked her entire career as a physical therapist at various nursing homes in the greater Hartford area. Beverly was the loving wife of the late Bernt Benson. She was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering for church tag sales, organizing the archives and other church activities. Beverly loved her granddaughters and enjoyed going to any of their activities. Beverly is survived by her sons Brian Benson of Burlington, Bret Benson of Collinsville, Brad Benson and his wife Jennifer of Granby; granddaughters Hannah, Julia, Alexandra and Amy Benson; brother Frederick Sellberg and his wife Barbara of Bristol, sister Polly Anderson and her husband Walter of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5PM until 7PM. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville CT, 06010. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10AM directly at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St, Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave, St. Peter, MN 56082. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Beverly's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -