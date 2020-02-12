Home

Beverly Castle


1952 - 2020
Beverly Castle Obituary
Beverly H. (Hodge) Castle, 67, of Bristol, died on Sunday (February 2, 2020) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Beverly was born on September 3, 1952 in Hartford and was a daughter of the late Alfred and Jeanne (Foley) Hodge. She was raised in Glastonbury and has resided in Bristol for several years. She leaves two sisters: Sandra Hodge of Plainville and Joanne Brooke of East Hartford; and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 1 and 2 PM followed by a committal service in the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Please visit Beverly's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
