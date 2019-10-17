Hartford Courant Obituaries
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Beverly Claire (Banks) Gebhardt, 85, of Spring Hill, Florida and formerly of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Arthur Fred Gebhardt (2002), passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital. Born in Hartford, she grew up and lived in Tolland and Ellington for most of her life before moving to Florida in 1991. She was a member of the Forest Oaks Lutheran Church in Spring Hill, Florida and St. John's Episcopal Church in Vernon. Beverly enjoyed being with her dogs Snowball and Lacy, going to the ocean and beach, bible study, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas A. and Carol Gebhardt of Tolland, Brian W. Gebhardt and Rachel Kaminer of White Plains, New York, and Alan J. and Mary Gebhardt of Ellington; her grandchildren, Tyler Mullen of Vernon, Douglas Gebhardt, Jr. of Tolland, Aaron Gebhardt, Rose Gebhardt and Ari Gebhardt all of White Plains, New York; her brother Kenneth Banks of Tolland and several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11 to 12 noon followed by a memorial service beginning at 12 noon at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
