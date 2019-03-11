Beverly Davis Vahlstrom, 76, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hartford Hospital.Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Swanson) Anderson. Beverly was a long time Newington resident before moving to Rocky Hill 14 years ago. She attended North Park College in Chicago before transferring to CCSU, where she received her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education. Beverly was formerly employed as an elementary school teacher in Cromwell and Newington public schools. She was a member of Bethany Covenant Church and loved to travel in her retirement years.Surviving are her husband, Glenn Vahlstrom; a son, Jeffrey Davis, his wife Suzanne, and their children Kendall, Reagan and Addison; and a daughter, Karen Davis, and her children, Sierra, Chloe, and Elijah. She was predeceased by her first husband, Kent Davis.Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 AM at Bethany Covenant Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St., Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory of Beverly with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary