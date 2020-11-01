1/1
Beverly E. Carlson
1935 - 2020
Beverly E. Carlson, 85 of East Hartford, passed away October 28, 2020 in Manchester Manor Health Care Center. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Benjamin and Frances (Parsons) Carlson on January 6, 1935. Beverly graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy and prior to her retirement worked at the Hartford Municipal Employees Credit Union. She was the main caregiver to her mother and grandmother for many years. Beverly also was a volunteer at Saint Augustine School, Saint Rose School and at the Manchester Road Race for many years. She loved to travel and also enjoyed playing bingo and stopping at Panera's for a good coffee. Beverly will be lovingly remembered by many cousins, including George (Jackie) Parsons, William (Mary) Parsons and Patricia (Paul) Vozzella as well as numerous lifelong friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased a cousin by Joan (Dave) Smith as well as her longtime companion Kevin O'Toole. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Beverly's life will be held on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 10:00am in St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street Hartford. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Due to the Coronavirus, attendees must wear masks and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, do a kind deed in Beverly's memory or donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
